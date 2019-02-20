Jacobs Awarded U.S. Federal Partner of the Year at Avaya ENGAGE® 2019

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) was honored for its outstanding collaboration, contribution and commitment to innovation at Avaya's ENGAGE 2019 conference. Recognized as the U.S. Federal Partner of the Year, Jacobs received Avaya's Partner of the Year Award celebrating leaders across five categories (Innovation, Mid-market, U.S. Federal, Cloud and Service). The Avaya ENGAGE 2019 conference is the premier event for the future of communication experiences and its impact on digital transformation.

Focused on building long-term client relationships to become one of the largest and most diverse providers of technical, professional and construction services, Jacobs was not only Avaya's top-line revenue producer in the U.S. Federal space in 2018, but also grew its overall business with Avaya by 325 percent in the past year, selling the most end devices – secure and non-secure telephones – in the federal sector, including the single-largest sale ever to a federal agency. The scope of the project was for Jacobs to install and provision 33,000 endpoints.

"Jacobs provides innovative solutions for highly technical, critical operational requirements," said Jacobs Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear Senior Vice President Jennifer Richmond. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Avaya, sustaining our focus on providing clients solutions to enhance and simplify communications, and collaborate on services that create experiences that matter."

Avaya creates intelligent communication experiences for customers and employees, and builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

