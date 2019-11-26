Jacobs Commits Further Investment in the UK with 2,400 New Hires

Joining Jacobs' existing U.K. talent force of more than 9,000 employees, these new roles will be based across the company's more than 30 U.K. offices, delivering digital and other advanced technical solutions to support more connected communities, cleaner air and water, cyber defenses, strategic deterrent, clean energy and environmental clean-up.

"Britain is a critical market for Jacobs. This investment is an indication of our ongoing confidence in the U.K. economy and its long-term infrastructure plans," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada. "Our people are helping to tackle some of the U.K.'s most complex challenges to make the future better, delivering projects to safeguard the environment and improve the security, connectivity, resiliency and productivity of the U.K."

Central to this investment in skills is Jacobs' commitment to developing the next generation of diverse talent. One-third of Jacobs' 1,300 hires in the U.K. over the past year were graduates, interns and apprentices. As part of its strategy to continue developing talent, Jacobs is collaborating with the London Interdisciplinary School to create a new undergraduate program integrated with the real world. Students will train to solve problems cross a variety of sectors.

Jacobs also has programs and a full suite of formal training to ensure existing employees are always learning. This includes courses to develop technical skills, continue professional development and train as mental health champions. Jacobs also offers an MSc in Business and Strategic Leadership with Cranfield University's School of Management to develop high-potential leaders.

At the London office opening, Professor Brian Cox spoke to 16 to18-year-olds from local London schools, aspiring engineers and Jacobs employees about the skills they will need for the future, giving inspirational ideas for future infrastructure projects.

"Jacobs' work to encourage and help young people to build STEM careers is impressive," said Professor Cox. "We are living in an exciting era of scientific discovery and rapid technological change, but we are also facing significant challenges as we try to build a better and sustainable future. What is certain is that the next generation's jobs will be unrecognizable from those we see today."

Cox continued: "Our young people therefore need new skills to meet these challenges and seize the opportunities. By nurturing talent, and investing in people early, we can provide the training, experience and development needed for us all to succeed in the long-term."

New European Flagship Office to Support Strategic Growth

The new London office is central to the company's growth strategy in Europe and the Middle East. The Jacobs-designed office on the banks of the Thames, takes advantage of sustainable reuse of space to provide a flexible, collaborative and high-energy work environment for up to 1,000 employees. The progressive workplace solution is designed to enhance employee engagement and work performance through a wide range of space typologies and settings.

Jacobs re-stated its confidence and commitment in the U.K. and its development plans. Earlier this year, it announced its intent to acquire John Wood Group's Nuclear business for an enterprise value of £250 million (approximately $300 million), and 50% of U.K.-based social value measurement and wellbeing firm, Simetrica.

