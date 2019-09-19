Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.17 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on November 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 4, 2019.

About Jacobs

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information contact:

Investors

Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457

jonathan.doros@jacobs.com

Media:

Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035

marietta.hannigan@jacobs.com

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

