Jacobs Donates More Than $465,000 to Water For People

Based in Denver, Colorado, Water For People's mission is to promote the development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation services, accessible to all, and sustained by strong communities, businesses and government, in nine countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia. Water For People's Destination 2030 initiative not only will help countries achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6, but will also contribute progress toward several other U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

"Destination 2030 is Water For People's inspirational10-year vision," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "With Jacobs support, we will help Water For People find new ways to scale their work to meet Destination 2030 and elevate their Everyone Forever model to positively impact millions more people in the next 10 years."

A partner of Water For People since 1991, Jacobs has donated more than $3 million and thousands of volunteer hours to help the nonprofit make their vision – a world where every person has access to reliable and safe drinking water and sanitation, forever – a reality.

"One in three people globally don't have access to safe water. One in two people – more than half of us walking the planet – don't have access to adequate sanitation," said Water For People CEO Eleanor Allen. "Why should we care? This startling statistic equates to 266 million hours lost every day by women and girls looking for a place to go to the bathroom. That's enough time for 46,000* women to get a college degree every single day!"

The World Economic Forum (WEF) once again named water crises to its Global Risks Report 2020, which presents the major risks the world will face in terms of likelihood and impact during the year.

At WEF's Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland this week, Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou is speaking as incoming Co-Chair of the Infrastructure and Urban Development Governors, moderating a panel on leveraging technology and innovation to achieve a net-zero carbon future, while Jacobs President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Berryman is speaking on a Davos panel addressing the role that responsible water consumption plays in addressing the global water crisis.

* The Math: 90 days in a semester x 8 semesters x 8 hours per day of study/class time = 5,760. 266M Hours / 5,760 hours = 46K women.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

