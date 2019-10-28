Jacobs Partners with Simetrica to Deliver Social Value and Inclusive Growth

In response to increasing client demand driven by the Public Services (Social Value) Act in the U.K., the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Inclusive Growth Initiative and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jacobs and Simetrica are developing new best practices and solutions related to social value and wellbeing principles.

"In recent years, the importance of social value measurement has grown exponentially globally," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe, Middle East and Africa Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "Our partnership with Simetrica will enable us to help our clients understand how they can transform local, city and regional decision-making – identifying innovative, inclusive and ethical investments that will drive social change, spread prosperity and meet the growing challenges facing communities."

Using Simetrica's methods, techniques and tools, investment decisions in both the public and private sectors can be re-imagined and assessed in more comprehensive and rigorous ways to maximize the value that they generate for communities and society.

"This is an exciting time for Simetrica. Over the past decade we have made significant contributions to the methodology and uptake of social value analysis in the U.K. and globally," said Simetrica Director Daniel Fujiwara. "With Jacobs' investment and partnership, we can further our impact by employing our cutting-edge methods to a wider range of sectors and clients to drive change across priorities such as mobility, connectivity and placemaking, increasing their social impact and making them more sustainable."

Simetrica is the global leader in the field of social value measurement, business ethics and the application of wellbeing and quality of life analysis to policy and project assessment. Simetrica leads work in these fields for several OECD governments and has helped international organizations and the private and not-for-profit sectors assess and demonstrate their social impact and make better policy and investment decisions.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

