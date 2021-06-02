Jacobs, Peachtree Corners, and Qualcomm Collaborate to Deploy Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Technology in Georgia Smart City

Peachtree Corners is home to one of the nation's most advanced smart city ecosystems, with smart connected technologies actively being developed and deployed in real-world conditions. Its Curiosity Lab is home to technology developers and companies enabling the future, while smart connected solutions are being deployed across the community, bringing the region to the forefront in the development of next-generation, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Jacobs, Peachtree Corners and Qualcomm Technologies are working together to deploy the company's technology solutions, focusing initially on roadside infrastructure, traffic management and road safety, with the implementation of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology. As a part of the program, the city will work with Commsignia to feature roadside units (RSUs) equipped with Qualcomm Technologies' C-V2X solution. Utility vehicles equipped with Qualcomm Technologies' C-V2X solutions will also be utilized to demonstrate vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) direct communications.

The implementation of C-V2X within the smart city environment not only demonstrates the benefits of C-V2X communications in a real-world setting at scale but showcases C-V2X's safety critical communication capabilities needed to meet the evolving needs of transportation.

"We are pleased to be working with Jacobs and Peachtree Corners to build out a progressive smart city deployment. This implementation further exemplifies the value and leadership in the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem and streamlined end-to-end deployment model capabilities," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and global head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This C-V2X program with the Curiosity Lab and Jacobs not only highlights the ability to implement digital road infrastructure to optimize traffic and enable safer streets across global cities, but our continued commitment to offer advanced solutions for traffic safety. This project is paving the way as an example of what communities can replicate and I expect these advanced end-to-end solutions to be an integral part of future smart city and smart connected spaces rollouts."

"In addition to procuring, installing and testing the Internet of Things infrastructure, we're bringing planning expertise to help Peachtree Corners realize its smart city vision," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and Regional Director Tom Meinhart. "From procurement to closeout, Jacobs and our partners work to improve safety and connectivity, while enhancing digital infrastructure and smart capabilities in the city."

C-V2X direct communication is designed to serve as a key feature for safety and mobility applications. Additionally, C-V2X aids in enabling cleaner and sustainable mobility alternatives as the technology is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions between 5-20%, according to the 5GAA.

C-V2X is globally compatible with 5G networks and complements other Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensors, such as cameras, radar and Light Detection and Radar (LIDAR). The C-V2X direct communications is designed to offer vehicles low latency communications for vehicles to broadcast to other vehicles, roadside infrastructure and, in the future and with further optimizations, to pedestrians and other vulnerable road users without the involvement of a cellular network, or cellular network subscription, by operating in globally harmonized 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum.

"We're delighted to welcome Qualcomm Technologies to Peachtree Corners – reinforcing our shared leadership in bringing the smart city vision to life in the United States," said Brandon Branham, assistant city manager and chief technology officer of Peachtree Corners. "We've always stressed the importance of smart connected infrastructure to support all parts of an ecosystem – from autonomous vehicles and shuttles deployed for residents, pedestrians crossing the road, smart traffic management, public safety to other areas of everyday life. Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading C-V2X technologies will greatly elevate our infrastructure, making it second-to-none for both technology developers and our residents as we connect more of society and business."

Through the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, Qualcomm Technologies has acted as a catalyst in enabling end-to-end smart deployments and the digital transformation of smart cities and smart connected spaces globally. Peachtree Corners intends to roll out additional smart solutions in the future by collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies smart cities ecosystem and Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite verticals.

For more information on the Peachtree C-V2X project, please log onto Qualcomm C-V2X site. To schedule a briefing with city leadership, contact [email protected].

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners, Georgia is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About-Curiosity-Lab-at-Peachtree-Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm IoT Services Suite is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

