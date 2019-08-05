Jacobs Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 28, 2019.

Q3 2019 Highlights:

Gross revenue of $3.2 billion 1 grew 8.0% year-over-year; net revenue grew organically by 11.1% 2

grew 8.0% year-over-year; net revenue grew organically by 11.1% EPS from continuing operations of $0.65 , results impacted by higher restructuring and transaction costs

, results impacted by higher restructuring and transaction costs Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.40 , up 13% year-over-year, including a discrete tax benefit

, up 13% year-over-year, including a discrete tax benefit Backlog increased $2.6 billion to $22.5 billion , up 8% on an organic basis 2

to , up 8% on an organic basis Increasing fiscal 2019 adjusted pro forma EPS outlook to $4.75 - $5.00 (excluding full year ECR) 3

- (excluding full year ECR) Completed $350 million of $1 billion share repurchase authorization through August 2nd

Jacobs' Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou commented, "Our strong third quarter results and increased earnings outlook are yet another example of driving an innovative culture, strengthening our execution discipline and scaling our global network of expertise. As we execute against our strategy, we are profitably winning a greater level of business in our existing sectors, while diversifying into new high margin growth opportunities. We are creating a company like no other, putting our knowledge and imagination together to shape the next generation of innovative solutions. Our KeyW acquisition is already delivering with a growing pipeline of new and enhanced opportunities as we bring the two organizations together."

Jacobs' CFO Kevin Berryman added, "We delivered another quarter of solid results across both lines of business with accelerating growth in our sales pipelines, during the most transformative period in our company's history. The CH2M integration has exceeded our revenue and cost targets and is on track to be completed by the end of calendar 2019. Our divestiture of ECR is moving into the final stages of separation. We are raising our fiscal 2019 outlook and now expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $965 million - $1 billion and adjusted pro forma EPS of $4.75 - $5.00.3 From a long-term standpoint, we have created a transformed business with a stronger balance sheet."

Third Quarter Review



Fiscal 3Q 2019 Fiscal 3Q 2018 Change Revenue $3.2 billion $2.9 billion $0.3 billion Net Revenue $2.6 billion $2.4 billion $0.2 billion GAAP Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $89 million $113 million -$24 million GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS) from Continuing Operations $0.65 $0.79 -$0.14 Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $193 million $178 million $15 million Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations $1.40 $1.24 $0.16

The company's adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 exclude the charges and costs set forth in the table below. For additional information regarding these adjustments and a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS to net earnings and EPS, respectively, refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.



Fiscal 3Q 2019 Fiscal 3Q 2018 After-tax restructuring and other charges ($93.2 million and $30.1 million for the fiscal 2019 and 2018 periods, respectively before income taxes) $70 million ($0.51 per share) $22 million ($0.15 per share) After-tax transaction costs incurred in connection with the closing of the CH2M and KeyW acquisitions ($13.3 million and $5.4 million for the fiscal 2019 and 2018 periods, respectively before income taxes) $10 million ($0.07 per share) $4 million ($0.03 per share) Other adjustments include: (a) addback of amortization of intangible assets of $18.4 million and $19.3 million in the 2019 and 2018 periods, respectively, (b) the allocation to discontinued operations of estimated stranded corporate costs of $2.0 million and $6.4 million in the 2019 and 2018 periods, respectively, that will be reimbursed or otherwise eliminated in connection with the sale of the ECR business, (c) the allocation to discontinued operations of estimated interest expense amounts in 2019 and 2018 related to long-term debt that has been paid down in connection with the sale of the ECR business of $5.8 million and $16.1 million, respectively, (d) the reclassification of revenues under the Company's Transition Services Agreement (TSA) with WorleyParsons of $14.1 million included in other income for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes to SG&A and the exclusion of $3.2 million in remaining unreimbursed costs associated with the TSA during the fiscal 2019 third quarter, (e) the add-back of charges resulting from the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets/liabilities in connection with U.S. tax reform of $5.3 million in the 2018 period and other income tax adjustments of $1.5 million in the current quarter and (f) associated income tax expense adjustments for the above pre-tax adjustment items. $24 million ($0.17 per share) $38 million ($0.27 per share) Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations $193 million ($1.40 per share) $178 million ($1.24 per share)



(note: earnings per share amounts may not add due to rounding)

Fiscal third quarter 2019 earnings per share from continuing operations reflect an adjusted effective tax rate of 22.6%, excluding discrete tax items of 16 cents per share. Fiscal third quarter 2018 included an 8 cent benefit from discrete tax items.

Energy, Chemicals and Resources (ECR) Sale to WorleyParsons

On April 26, 2019, Jacobs completed the previously announced sale of the Jacobs' ECR business to WorleyParsons Limited.

KeyW Acquisition

On June 12, 2019, Jacobs completed the previously announced acquisition of The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

1Reflects continuing operations as reported in accordance with GAAP.

2Excludes $23.9 million in revenue and $1.1 billion in backlog contribution from KeyW.

3Reconciliation of the adjusted pro forma EPS outlook and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full fiscal year to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because the Company cannot predict with sufficient certainty all the components required to provide such reconciliation, including with respect to the costs and charges relating to transaction expenses, restructuring and integration to be incurred in fiscal 2019.



Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Unaudited June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018 Revenues $ 3,169,622



$ 2,933,623



$ 9,345,005



$ 7,587,916

Direct cost of contracts (2,543,488)



(2,325,028)



(7,533,511)



(6,035,598)

Gross profit 626,134



608,595



1,811,494



1,552,318

Selling, general and administrative expenses (536,180)



(446,083)



(1,505,731)



(1,325,722)

Operating Profit 89,954



162,512



305,763



226,596

Other Income (Expense):













Interest income 3,398



1,277



7,172



6,896

Interest expense (18,978)



(23,788)



(73,727)



(50,107)

Miscellaneous income (expense), net 19,025



6,632



58,211



5,195

Total other (expense) income, net 3,445



(15,879)



(8,344)



(38,016)

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes 93,399



146,633



297,419



188,580

Income Tax Benefit (Expense) for Continuing Operations 1,981



(31,174)



(12,829)



(110,230)

Net Earnings of the Group from Continuing Operations 95,380



115,459



284,590



78,350

Net Earnings of the Group from Discontinued Operations 435,684



34,612



438,837



126,215

Net Earnings of the Group 531,064



150,071



723,427



204,565

Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations (6,015)



(2,123)



(15,578)



(5,539)

Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations 89,365



113,336



269,012



72,811

Net (Earnings) Losses Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests from Discontinued Operations (607)



2,274



(2,195)



1,946

Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Discontinued Operations $ 435,077



$ 36,886



$ 436,642



$ 128,161

Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs $ 524,442



$ 150,222



$ 705,654



$ 200,972

Net Earnings Per Share:













Basic Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 0.65



$ 0.79



$ 1.93



$ 0.53

Basic Net Earnings from Discontinued Operations Per Share $ 3.18



$ 0.26



$ 3.14



$ 0.94

Basic Earnings Per Share $ 3.83



$ 1.05



$ 5.07



$ 1.47

















Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 0.65



$ 0.79



$ 1.92



$ 0.53

Diluted Net Earnings from Discontinued Operations Per Share $ 3.15



$ 0.26



$ 3.11



$ 0.93

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.80



$ 1.05



$ 5.02



$ 1.46



















Segment Information (in thousands):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Unaudited June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018 Revenues from External Customers:













Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear $ 1,156,488



$ 1,021,523



$ 3,251,024



$ 2,656,303

Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities 2,013,134



1,912,100



6,093,981



4,931,613

Pass Through Revenue (533,935)



(583,423)



(1,840,572)



(1,603,930)

Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Net Revenue $ 1,479,199



$ 1,328,677



$ 4,253,409



$ 3,327,683

Total Revenue $ 3,169,622



$ 2,933,623



$ 9,345,005



$ 7,587,916

Net Revenue $ 2,635,687



$ 2,350,200



$ 7,504,433



$ 5,983,986











For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018 Segment Operating Profit:













Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear $ 76,306



$ 69,085



$ 222,289



$ 182,609

Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities 183,318



163,193



515,465



374,809

Total Segment Operating Profit 259,624



232,278



737,754



557,418

Other Corporate Expenses (1) (64,525)



(34,802)



(185,674)



(131,163)

Restructuring and Other Charges (92,407)



(30,544)



(233,579)



(122,744)

Transaction Costs (12,738)



(4,420)



(12,738)



(76,915)

Total U.S. GAAP Operating Profit 89,954



162,512



305,763



226,596

Total Other (Expense) Income, net (2) 3,445



(15,879)



(8,344)



(38,016)

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes $ 93,399



$ 146,633



$ 297,419



$ 188,580





(1) Other corporate expenses include costs that were previously allocated to the ECR segment prior to discontinued operations presentation in connection with the ECR sale in the approximate amounts of $2.0 million and $6.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018, respectively, and $14.8 million and $19.2 million for the nine-month periods ended June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018, respectively. Other corporate expenses also include intangibles amortization of $18.4 million and $19.3 million for the three-month periods ended June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018, respectively, and $55.7 million and $49.1 million for the nine-month periods ended June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018, respectively.

(2) Includes gain on the settlement of the CH2M retiree medical plans of $0.0 million and $34.6 million, respectively, and the amortization of deferred financing fees related to the CH2M acquisition of $0.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively, for the three- and nine-month periods ended June 28, 2019, as well as amortization of deferred financing fees related to the CH2M acquisition of $0.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively, for the three- and nine-month periods ended June 29, 2018. Also includes revenues under the Company's TSA with WorleyParsons of $14.1 million, respectively, for the three- and nine-month periods ended June 28, 2019, for which the related costs are included in SG&A.

Other Operational Information (in thousands):

Unaudited For the Nine Months Ended Continuing Operations June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018 Depreciation (pre-tax) $ 67,553



$ 69,663

Amortization of Intangibles (pre-tax) $ 55,732



$ 49,052

Pass-Through Costs Included in Revenues $ 1,840,572



$ 1,603,930

Capital Expenditures $ 97,466



$ 48,975



Balance Sheet (in thousands):

Unaudited June 28, 2019

September 28, 2018 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 998,242



$ 634,870

Receivables and contract assets 2,779,189



2,513,934

Prepaid expenses and other 695,810



171,096

Current assets held for sale 2,704



1,236,684

Total current assets 4,475,945



4,556,584

Property, Equipment and Improvements, net 305,266



257,859

Other Noncurrent Assets:





Goodwill 5,370,741



4,795,856

Intangibles, net 694,117



572,952

Miscellaneous 768,102



760,854

Noncurrent assets held for sale 27,091



1,701,690

Total other noncurrent assets 6,860,051



7,831,352



$ 11,641,262



$ 12,645,795

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 222,687



$ 3,172

Accounts payable 884,992



776,189

Accrued liabilities 1,673,272



1,167,002

Contract liabilities 506,394



442,760

Current liabilities held for sale 2,103



756,570

Total current liabilities 3,289,448



3,145,693

Long-term Debt 1,025,198



2,144,167

Other Deferred Liabilities 1,218,499



1,260,977

Noncurrent Liabilities Held for Sale —



150,604

Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity:





Capital stock:





Preferred stock, $1 par value, authorized - 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - none —



—

Common stock, $1 par value, authorized - 240,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding—135,848,893 shares and 142,217,933 shares as of June 28, 2019 and September 28, 2018, respectively 135,849



142,218

Additional paid-in capital 2,634,177



2,708,839

Retained earnings 4,053,626



3,809,991

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (763,589)



(806,703)

Total Jacobs stockholders' equity 6,060,063



5,854,345

Noncontrolling interests 48,054



90,009

Total Group stockholders' equity 6,108,117



5,944,354



$ 11,641,262



$ 12,645,795



Statement of Cash Flow (in thousands):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Unaudited June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018

June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net earnings attributable to the Group $ 531,064



$ 150,071



$ 723,427



$ 204,565

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows provided by operations:













Depreciation and amortization:













Property, equipment and improvements 25,851



29,576



69,663



88,715

Intangible assets 18,383



22,447



56,346



58,495

(Gain) Loss on disposal of ECR business (917,697)



—



(917,697)



—

(Gain) Loss on disposal of other businesses and investments 9,608



(444)



9,608



(444)

(Gain) Loss on investment in equity securities (2,175)



—



(2,175)



—

Stock based compensation 18,425



14,939



47,341



61,821

Equity in earnings of operating ventures, net (2,307)



(9,174)



(7,632)



(8,387)

(Gain) Losses on disposals of assets, net (1,732)



6,138



1,998



10,055

Loss (Gain) on pension and retiree medical plan changes —



—



(34,621)



3,819

Deferred income taxes 83,600



(14,173)



52,592



(7,374)

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of businesses acquired:













Receivables and contract assets (149,885)



(144,474)



(402,616)



(316,386)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (41,734)



7,981



5,999



5,620

Accounts payable 74,532



120,741



67,778



138,713

Accrued liabilities (103,416)



28,708



(161,179)



8,083

Contract liabilities 361,881



1,096



419,762



34,695

Other deferred liabilities (80,707)



(3,587)



(129,468)



(21,007)

Other, net 11,228



4,901



(19,439)



7,967

Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities (165,081)



214,746



(220,313)



268,950

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Additions to property and equipment (45,190)



(18,563)



(106,670)



(63,408)

Disposals of property and equipment and other assets 60



—



7,300



428

Distributions of capital from (contributions to) equity investees —



15,310



(3,904)



7,614

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (575,110)



(3,729)



(575,110)



(1,488,546)

Disposals of investment in equity securities 64,708



—



64,708



—

Proceeds (payments) related to sales of businesses 2,796,734



—



2,796,734



3,403

Purchases of noncontrolling interests —



—



(1,113)



—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 2,241,202



(6,982)



2,181,945



(1,540,509)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Net (payments) proceeds from borrowings (1,895,959)



(159,814)



(1,200,388)



1,402,387

Debt issuance costs —



—



(3,741)



—

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 20,198



6,952



46,143



33,588

Common stock repurchases (36,183)



(31)



(524,618)



(2,982)

Taxes paid on vested restricted stock (5,870)



(10,835)



(26,187)



(27,975)

Cash dividends, including to noncontrolling interests (25,867)



(20,999)



(82,257)



(65,232)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,943,681)



(184,727)



(1,791,048)



1,339,786

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 15,164



(34,082)



34,300



(18,008)

Net Increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 147,604



(11,045)



204,884



50,219

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Period 850,638



835,415



793,358



774,151

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period 998,242



824,370



998,242



824,370

Less Cash and Cash Equivalents included in Assets held for Sale —



(161,666)



—



(161,666)

Cash and Cash Equivalents of Continuing Operations at the End of the Period $ 998,242



$ 662,704



$ 998,242



$ 662,704



Backlog (in millions):



June 28, 2019

June 29, 2018 Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear $ 8,456



$ 7,147

Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities 14,011



12,693

Total $ 22,467



$ 19,840



Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are net revenue, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated by (i) excluding the costs related to the 2015 restructuring activities, which included involuntary terminations, the abandonment of certain leased offices, combining operational organizations and the co-location of employees into other existing offices; and charges associated with our Europe, U.K. and Middle East region, which included write-offs on contract accounts receivable and charges for statutory redundancy and severance costs (collectively, the "2015 Restructuring and other items"); (ii) excluding costs and other charges associated with restructuring activities implemented in connection with the CH2M acquisition, the ECR divestiture, the KeyW acquisition and other related cost reduction initiatives, which included involuntary terminations, costs associated with co-locating Jacobs and KeyW and CH2M offices, separating physical locations of ECR and continuing operations, costs and expenses of the Integration Management Office and Separation Management Office, including professional services and personnel costs, costs and charges associated with the divestiture of joint venture interests to resolve potential conflicts arising from the CH2M acquisition, expenses relating to certain commitments and contingencies relating to discontinued operations of the CH2M business, and similar costs and expenses (collectively referred to as the "Restructuring and other charges"); (iii) excluding transaction costs and other charges incurred in connection with closing of the KeyW and CH2M acquisitions and sale of the ECR business, including advisor fees, change in control payments, costs and expenses relating to the registration and listing of Jacobs stock issued in connection with the CH2M acquisition, and similar transaction costs and expenses (collectively referred to as "transaction costs"); (iv) excluding charges resulting from the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets/liabilities in connection with U.S. tax reform; (v) adding back depreciation and amortization relating to the ECR business of the Company that was ceased as a result of the application of held-for-sale accounting; (vi) adding back amortization of intangible assets; (vii) allocating to discontinued operations estimated stranded corporate costs that will be reimbursed or otherwise eliminated in connection with the sale of the ECR business; (viii) allocating to discontinued operations estimated interest expense relating to long-term debt that was paid down with the proceeds of the ECR sale; (ix) the reclassification of revenue under the Company's transition services agreement (TSA) included in other income for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes to SG&A and the exclusion of remaining unreimbursed costs associated with the TSA; (x) the exclusion of a one-time favorable adjustment in the fiscal 2019 period associated with a reduction of deferred income taxes for permanently reinvested earnings from non-U.S. subsidiaries in connection with the sale of the ECR business; and (xi) other income tax adjustments. Adjustments to derive adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are calculated on an after-tax basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation expense to adjusted operating profit from continuing operations. Net revenue is calculated by excluding pass-through revenues of the BIAF line of business. We believe that net revenue, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA are useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by excluding or adding back the effects of the items described above, the inclusion or exclusion of which can obscure underlying trends. Additionally, management uses net revenue, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA in its own evaluation of the Company's performance, particularly when comparing performance to past periods, and believes these measures are useful for investors because they facilitate a comparison of our financial results from period to period.

The Company provides non-GAAP measures to supplement U.S. GAAP measures, as they provide additional insight into the Company's financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of the Company to those used by our peer companies.

The following tables reconcile the components and values of U.S. GAAP revenue, net earnings from continuing operations, EPS from continuing operations to the corresponding "adjusted" amounts. For the comparable periods presented below, such adjustments consist of amounts incurred in connection with the items described above. Amounts are shown in thousands, except for per-share data (note: earnings per share amounts may not add across due to rounding). Reconciliation of the adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full fiscal year to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because the Company cannot predict with sufficient certainty all the components required to provide such reconciliation.

U.S. GAAP Reconciliation for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 2018



Three Months Ended

June 28, 2019 Unaudited U.S. GAAP

Effects of

Restructuring

and Other

Charges

Effects of

Transaction

Costs (1)

Other

Adjustments

(2)

Adjusted Revenues $ 3,169,622



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 3,169,622

Pass through revenue —



—



—



(533,935)



(533,935)

Net revenue 3,169,622



—



—



(533,935)



2,635,687

Direct cost of contracts (2,543,488)



2,481



—



533,935



(2,007,072)

Gross profit 626,134



2,481



—



—



628,615

Selling, general and administrative expenses (536,180)



89,926



12,738



37,714



(395,802)

Operating Profit 89,954



92,407



12,738



37,714



232,813

Total other (expense) income, net 3,445



831



515



(8,362)



(3,571)

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes 93,399



93,238



13,253



29,352



229,242

Income Tax Benefit (Expense) for Continuing Operations 1,981



(22,924)



(3,259)



(5,823)



(30,025)

Net Earnings of the Group from Continuing Operations 95,380



70,314



9,994



23,529



199,217

Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations (6,015)



—



—



—



(6,015)

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations attributable to Jacobs 89,365



70,314



9,994



23,529



193,202

Net Earnings Attributable to Discontinued Operations 435,077



2,058



2,447



(7,823)



431,759

Net earnings attributable to Jacobs $ 524,442



$ 72,372



$ 12,441



$ 15,706



$ 624,961

Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 0.65



$ 0.51



$ 0.07



$ 0.17



$ 1.40

Diluted Net Earnings from Discontinued Operations Per Share $ 3.15



$ 0.01



$ 0.02



$ (0.06)



$ 3.13

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.80



$ 0.52



$ 0.09



$ 0.11



$ 4.53

Operating profit margin 2.84 %













8.83 %



(1) Includes after-tax CH2M transaction costs and adjustments of $0.4 million, after-tax transaction costs associated with the sale of our ECR line of business of $2.4 million and after-tax transaction costs associated with the acquisition of KeyW of $9.6 million.

(2) Includes (a) the removal of pass through revenues and costs for the BIAF line of business for the calculation of operating profit margin as a percentage of net revenue of $533.9 million, (b) the removal of amortization of intangible assets of $18.4 million, (c) the allocation to discontinued operations of estimated stranded corporate costs of $2.0 million for the month of April prior to the sale that will be reimbursed under the ECR transition services agreement (TSA) with Worley Parsons or otherwise eliminated from the ongoing operations in connection with the sale of the ECR business, (d) the allocation to discontinued operations of estimated interest expense for the month of April prior to the sale related to long-term debt that has been paid down as a result of the ECR sale of $5.8 million, (e) the add-back of depreciation relating to the ECR business that was ceased as a result of the application of held-for-sale accounting of $2.6 million, (f) the reclassification of revenues under the Company's TSA of $14.1 million included in other income for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes to SG&A and the exclusion of $3.2 million in remaining unreimbursed costs associated with this agreement, (g) other income tax adjustments of $1.5 million and (h) associated income tax expense adjustments for all the above pre-tax adjustment items.