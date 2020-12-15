Jacobs Secures Place on Irish Water’s Engineering Design Services Framework

"Building on our long-standing relationship, this latest award enables us to bring our diverse skills and knowledge to support Irish Water in the delivery of resilient and sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison. "By putting the improvement of social and natural capital at the heart of the solutions we deliver, we hope to establish a lasting legacy that enhances water infrastructure and economic growth in Ireland."

Over the last six years, Jacobs has worked collaboratively with Irish Water to deliver several key projects, including the National Water Resources Plan, Sludge Hub and Satellite Dewatering Program and Navan Mid-Meath Water Supply Scheme.

