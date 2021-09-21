Jacobs Secures Positions on Transport for London's Engineering Consultancy Framework

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has secured 13 positions on Transport for London's (TfL) Engineering Consultancy Framework, maintaining Jacobs' position as a key provider of professional services to London's Integrated Transport Authority. Jacobs' awards include key Framework Lots of Multi-Disciplinary Engineering and Rail Services, Transport and non-Transport Architecture and Cyber Security Engineering.

TfL estimates the framework will operate for a maximum four-year period and enables the entire TfL organization and London's Borough Authorities to access a broad range of multi-disciplinary design and consultancy services.

"TfL plays a key role in helping to shape London's green economic recovery – creating a healthier, cleaner, more inclusive and better-connected city," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Europe & Digital Strategies Senior Vice President Donald Morrison. "Through this framework, we look forward to supporting that vision and delivering innovative solutions to complex engineering, architectural and transportation-based challenges across the TfL network."

Jacobs already provides wide-ranging support to TfL's diverse and high-profile major projects and engineering portfolio, including program leadership for the delivery of Crossrail and planning and design services for the Piccadilly Line Upgrade.

