Jacobs Selected by the EPA for Research Laboratory Support in Research Triangle Park

DALLAS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide Research Laboratory Support (RLS) for the EPA Office of Research and Development at Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. With a maximum potential award to Jacobs of $100 million over a five-year base period, the contract went into effect April 1, 2020.

Jacobs has successfully supported the EPA on the RLS contract since 2015 and will continue to deliver sustainable solutions in demanding and frequently changing environments. With the award of this EPA RLS follow-on contract, Jacobs will continue to provide technical, analytical, research and development and logistical technology support to help the EPA in its mission to protect human and environmental health.

"This work aligns with Jacobs' focus on creating a more sustainable world, and we are pleased to have again been selected by the EPA to provide scientific research assistance in support of their vital mission," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "We look forward to continuing our support to the EPA in evaluating technologies needed to provide clean air and water, and to identify, mitigate and remediate environmental threats in the U.S. and around the world."

Jacobs will provide support in alignment with the agency's research priorities, including decontamination and repercussion management of hazardous contaminations of buildings and outdoor areas; atmospheric sciences and human exposure; air quality simulation modeling; and development and validation of measurement methods, source emission characterizations, and data collection and reporting requirements.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

