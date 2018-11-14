Jacobs Selected for 10-Year Contract to Operate Wastewater Utilities for City of Waterbury

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) will operate, maintain and optimize wastewater systems under a 10-year contract with the City of Waterbury in Connecticut. Jacobs will assume responsibility for the city's water pollution control plant, collection system and related utilities in November.

The city estimates the contract value at $62 million and projects a savings of up to $12.7 million over its previous operating model. Waterbury considered several options after sewer overflows in late 2017 impacted the Naugatuck River and watershed. City officials opted to seek the support of an industry-leading operator and technical-services provider to execute a strategy that combines operations and asset management with technical services, planning and extensive support from regional resources.

"Given Jacobs' extensive operations and asset management experience, we plan to leverage our knowledge in these areas to help Waterbury manage its utilities effectively as equipment ages, regulations tighten and other challenges arise," said Jacobs Vice President of Operations Management and Facilities Services Steve Meininger. "Waterbury chose Jacobs because our proposed operating team assessed the city's wastewater facilities and developed a whole-program approach to utility operations."

Waterbury retains ownership and decision-making authority for its 27-million-gallon-per-day facility, sewer collection system and pumping equipment. Jacobs' project approach is structured to monitor treatment processes and equipment closely, apply proactive maintenance practices and train and support operations staff. The operating plan includes upgrades, treatment process adjustments and long-term facility planning. Waterbury also will benefit from Jacobs' substantial experience in emergency response planning and incident mitigation.

"The Naugatuck River is an environmental asset and a key element of our city's identity and economy. We intend to do everything in our power to protect it," said Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary. "With this partnership, we are confident that the city is being put in the best possible position to prevent future incidents and keep our community water sources vibrant for years to come."

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 77,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

