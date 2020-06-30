Jacobs Strengthens Public Engagement Solutions with New Virtual Event Space

Around the world, Jacobs develops and delivers public communication strategies and community involvement plans for clients' projects. Most often and until recently, these were facilitated via face-to-face public meetings. As projects look to continue important stakeholder engagement and avoid program delays, alternative solutions to face-to-face events are required. Jacobs' Virtual Event Space enables clients to provide their stakeholders with a rich, interactive, virtual experience that they can easily access straight from any computer or mobile device, without the need for virtual reality headsets.

"With the recent restrictions on the way we interact with people, Jacobs specialists have enabled a way for our clients to accelerate and redefine how they connect and consult with stakeholders and end users in the future," said Jacobs Vice President and Global Digital Market Director Dr. Raja Kadiyala. "Leveraging our global digital solutions capability, we are challenging what's possible today and reinventing a new way forward – providing more accessible, more inclusive, more resilient and lower carbon impact engagement."

From real time feedback and information gathering sessions, to exhibitions, to public consultations sharing plans for major infrastructure and community developments, this customized virtual event experience allows public participation and engagement from the safety and comfort of home.

Mirroring every aspect of face-to-face meetings, Jacobs' Virtual Event Space extends engagement with a wider audience and gives unparalleled access to people who cannot be at an event in person. It enables events to be held more safely, more sustainably, more cost-effectively and delivered more rapidly. It offers flexible configuration, an interactive visitor experience, real-time feedback, and can be integrated with clients' other digital and social media platforms.

A demonstration of the Virtual Events Space is available here, or for more information about the virtual tool, please contact [email protected] or go to Jacobs' Virtual Events Space.

Jacobs combines leading edge technology expertise with deep domain experience to help clients understand and deploy digital technologies that help them make better decisions and unlock new value. From Jacobs' ION solutions, Flood Cloud service and Replica™ digital twin software, to the new Virtual Events Space, Jacobs is tailoring digital-related technologies to readily support clients' challenges and leverage a different, more sustainable future.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

