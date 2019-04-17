Jacobs Supports the (UK) Environment Agency's National Capital Program

DALLAS, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) has been appointed to provide professional services (Lot 1) of the Environment Agency's new Collaborative Delivery Framework (CDF) in two of the six regional delivery hubs across England, both the North West and the Thames & Anglian regions of England, which will drive a program of capital investment and improvement work for flood defense assets.

The Environment Agency is investing $3.3 billion (£2.6 billion) in flood and coastal erosion risk management projects, beginning in 2015 through 2021, helping to protect 300,000 homes. The new CDF is part of the Agency's Next Generation Supplier Arrangements (NGSA) to improve efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of capital projects through greater collaboration with delivery partners. The new way of working will modernize program, asset and incident management to achieve improvements in sustainability, value for money and outcomes delivered.

"As the environment faces some of the toughest challenges of our time, we have an opportunity to build on our 25-year partnership with the Environment Agency and play a role in helping to protect communities for the future," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "The new integrated delivery teams provide the opportunity for even greater collaboration with the Agency and other suppliers, enabling better ways to support the Agency's objectives to improve efficiency across a wide range of resiliency and environmental outcomes."

"This ambitious new framework will help us to continue to deliver our £2.6 billion flood and coastal defense program in a way which ensures that sustainability, efficiency and value for money remain at the very heart of the work we do to protect people, homes and the environment," said Executive Director of Operations at the Environment Agency, Toby Willison.

"The Environment Agency continues to work closely with partners and communities from across the country to deliver our commitment of investing £2.6 billion to better protect 300,000 homes from flooding and coastal erosion over six years."

Jacobs is working alongside the Environment Agency, Lot 2 delivery partners and wider community stakeholders as part of an integrated, collaborative team to deliver a program of projects to create better places for people and wildlife and support sustainable development. Under the CDF, Jacobs will provide professional services to help tackle flood risk management, water resources, habitat creation, fisheries improvement, coastal resilience and navigation schemes. The team will look to deliver more resilient and sustainable solutions, achieving efficiencies through region-wide management of flood protection, water resource and navigation assets. Jacobs will also work as strategic supply chain partner to Arup in two further hubs in the North East and Midlands regions.

The framework is effective immediately and has a duration of four years, with the option to extend to eight.

This award extends Jacobs' long relationship with the Environment Agency, supporting previous frameworks since the agency's creation in 1995. Working as delivery partner with the Environment Agency and Balfour Beatty, Jacobs is also supporting the multi award-winning Thames Estuary Asset Management 2100 (TEAM2100) program overseeing the refurbishment, maintenance and upgrade of more than 4,000 flood defense assets along the 175-km tidal River Thames, including the iconic Thames Barrier.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

