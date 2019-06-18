Jacobs to Deliver Integrated Project Services for Construction of New Australian Embassy in Washington DC

DALLAS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) will deliver project management and contract administration services to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for the construction of a new Australian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on the site of the existing chancery.

The project entails the demolition of the existing embassy and the design and construction of the new chancery and is located on the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and 16th Street, one kilometer from the White House.

The new building is the most architecturally innovative Australian embassy project in a generation. Designed by Australia-based Bates Smart, the environmentally sensitive design includes a thermally efficient façade, a green roof with an extensive photovoltaic array and expansive use of natural light.

"This appointment is our first major building project with DFAT in recent years and is an opportunity for Jacobs to help deliver an iconic building at one of the most prominent sites in the district," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Senior Vice President Pankaj Duggal. "The appointment reflects Jacobs' strong credentials in project management and construction administration of complex government buildings in Washington D.C., and the depth of our capabilities globally."

Jacobs' project team will work with DFAT representatives and project stakeholders in Washington, D.C., and Australia to deliver a unique facility that meets Australian diplomatic requirements and U.S. building standards. The project will be delivered by Jacobs' U.S.-based construction management team supported by Australian-based project direction and design review teams.

"The scale and ambition of the new Australian Embassy in Washington, D.C., reflects the importance of the Australia-U.S. relationship and our investment in its future," said DFAT Overseas Property Office and Services Executive Director Kevin Nixon. "We were impressed with the combination of Jacobs' depth of experience in the district, and in delivering major Australian government buildings, and look forward to working together to deliver this iconic project."

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

