Jacobs to Deliver Upgrades of Koramangala & Challaghatta Valley Water Treatment Plant for Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board

DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to provide project management consultancy to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to rehabilitate the Koramangala & Challaghatta (K&C) Valley Used Water Treatment Plant in Belur Nagasandra, India.

The project will deliver critical upgrades to the 248 million litres per day (MLD) facility as part of an innovative water reuse and groundwater rejuvenation program. Upgrades include the addition of a new biosolids management facility to improve energy and nutrient recovery and ensure the treated water meets the stringent effluent discharge standards for beneficial reuse purposes.

When the upgrades are complete, the plant will provide an additional level of treatment to the secondary treated discharge from the K&C Valley Used Water Treatment Plant. The treated water will be used to replenish the groundwater aquifers in the Kolar region of rural Bangalore. These replenished aquifers are critical to provide a safe and secure supplement to the irrigation supply for agricultural growers in the region.

"Water scarcity is an ongoing challenge in India," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Global Operations Patrick Hill. "Innovative water reuse treatment technologies are key to reducing demand from agriculture and industry on limited fresh water supplies and achieving BWSSB's long-term vision for a circular water economy for the city of Bangalore."

Jacobs will provide preliminary design, tendering, construction supervision, and testing and commissioning services to the project.

BWSSB expect the rehabilitation works to be complete in 2022. Once complete, the facility will deliver high quality secondary treated water to farmers and industries in the Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, which are among the driest and most water stressed districts of the rural Bangalore region.

The rehabilitation project is the first of its kind at this scale in the region and will serve as a model for rehabilitating other used water treatment plants in the future. The project is part of BWSSB's award-winning Water, Wastewater and Asset Management Master Plan – 2050 to deliver its vision to become a Water Utility of the Future.

