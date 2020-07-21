Jacobs to Help Modernize Sydney Rail Network

DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) and Australian rail group John Holland will deliver design and construction services to Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) for the More Trains, More Services - North Works Package project.

The project will upgrade critical infrastructure along the T4 Illawarra, T8 Airport and South Coast lines between Central and Hurstville in Sydney, supporting the roll out of new suburban and intercity trains, removing bottlenecks and increasing the reliability and frequency of services for Sydney rail customers. Jacobs will deliver rail design and construction support services for the project.

TfNSW estimates the project is worth approximately $195 million (AUD $300 million) and expects construction to begin in mid-2020, well ahead of service improvements planned for late 2022.

"Sydney is home to one of the largest commuter rail networks in Australia," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Global Operations Patrick Hill. "We're pleased to be working with TfNSW and John Holland to help modernize the network, supporting new train technologies and transforming the travel experience of train customers for the better."

Over the next 10 years, the New South Wales Government's More Trains, More Services program will modernize Sydney's rail network and roll out world class technology to transform the rail network and provide customers with more reliable, high capacity train services.

"We have a proud history of working with the NSW Government to deliver world-class rail projects across the state," said John Holland Executive General Manager Steve Butcher. "We're thrilled to partner with Jacobs on this project, which will deliver hundreds of new jobs, supporting communities and the economy at this critical time."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

