Jacobs Will be Net Zero Carbon in 2020 and Carbon Negative by 2030

DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Jacobs (NYSE:J) released a Climate Action Plan that outlines the commitments the company is making to help abate the climate crisis.

Jacobs' Climate Action Plan commits to help solve the climate crisis by achieving and maintaining 100% renewable energy, net zero carbon for the company's operations and business travel in 2020 and carbon negative for its operations and business travel by 2030.

"Today, we reveal a plan that sets us apart – capturing the shared passion, pride and drive of our people as we work to preserve our planet for future generations," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "From the way we operate our business, to the work we perform with clients and other organizations, Jacobs' Climate Action Plan details how we will continue to make a positive environmental, societal and economic difference for businesses, governments and communities around the world."

The Climate Action Plan commitments and supporting delivery plans build on the foundations of Jacobs' PlanBeyondTM strategy, which was launched in early 2019 to set out sustainability priorities across the business and how the company is helping sustain the planet for future generations.

The Climate Action Plan also commits us to set an ambitious, science-based target for carbon reductions across both our operations and supply chain emissions by 2030. Jacobs' biggest opportunity to affect climate change is through the work performed for clients – from the world's largest infrastructure projects to mission-critical outcomes and cutting-edge manufacturing – Jacobs is driven by its customers' most complex problems. The company was recently recognized by Environmental Business International (EBI) with six business achievement awards for leadership and outstanding performance in its corporate, environmental and climate change work in 2019. By challenging what is expected, Jacobs can better design in resilience to the projected climate change effects and discover a new way forward.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has already made a profound impact on humanity and the global economy, it has shown communities, governments and citizens that it is possible for the world to unite together around a common cause. If people solve for climate change with the same sense of community and urgency, with everyone looking for new ways to commute, communicate and work, there is hope that the climate crisis can be slowed, and ultimately, curbed. Jacobs is doing its part to stay ahead and create these kinds of new standards the future needs.

To see how Jacobs is working together with clients, communities and other partnerships to address climate change for a brighter tomorrow, visit jacobs.com/climate-action-plan to learn more.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

