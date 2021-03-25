Jacobs Wins Global Architecture and Engineering Contract with U.S. Air Force

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to continue supporting the U.S. Air Force's Architecture and Engineering (AE) needs globally through the AE Next Program. This is a Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) and supports the Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) task order contracts primarily involved in providing professional design and engineering services for sustainment, restoration and modernization projects including demolition.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) values the shared program ceiling at $2 billion. The contract has an initial five-year base period with the option to renew for an additional five years. The contract includes projects with Title I, Title II, and other AE Services for facilities and general infrastructure and may be delivered at worldwide locations. Contract projects include global Air Force facilities renovation, modernization of historic airfields, hangers and air traffic control towers, and infrastructure development, including roads, railroads and bridges.

"Our past performance with AFCEC and the Air Force was marked by our innovative Installations of the Future Concept, showcasing smart systems, and building more sustainable, cyber-secure and resilient solutions," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager and retired USAF Major General, Tim Byers. "As the Air Force plans for the future, we continue to drive leading-edge solutions, mission and quality-of-life facilities and infrastructure while lowering life cycle maintenance costs across the enterprise."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 1, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

