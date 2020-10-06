Jacobs Wins Place on Affinity Water's River Restoration Framework

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a place on Affinity Water's River Restoration Framework, providing management, appraisal, modelling and design input for river restoration schemes across Affinity Water's catchments in England. A multidisciplinary team from Jacobs, including fluvial geomorphologists, aquatic ecologists, hydrologists, hydraulic modelers, engineers, stakeholder engagement and environmental assessment professionals, will collaborate with the client and other framework partners with a goal to revitalize chalk rivers in the south of England.

Through the framework we will be supporting Affinity Water to meet its obligations under environmental regulations and the recent drive towards sustainable water use by offsetting artificial changes to the water environment through river restoration and improvements. By integrating the stakeholder engagement team from Jacobs into the heart of the framework delivery, the benefits will be realized not just by the environment but the wider communities as well.

Affinity Water estimates the contract value at $4 million (GBP £3 million), delivering river restoration across 14 river catchments from 2020 to 2025.

"Our diverse team brings significant experience around river and wetland restoration and will help Affinity Water drive forward sustainable design," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Donald Morrison. "The program of restoration works will help to improve water quality, geomorphological processes, numbers and diversity of fish and other aquatic species, and will improve community access and connectivity with the rivers and riparian habitat."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

