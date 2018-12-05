Jacobs Wins Support Role on Highways England's Six-Year Framework

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) has been awarded a six-year contract by Highways England, working as a partner with Costain to deliver Highways England's multibillion-dollar regional delivery partnership framework. This new framework will be a cornerstone of Highways England's strategy to improve safety, increase capacity and deliver efficient and effective work to ultimately improve the user experience across its national road network.

Jacobs, working as a partner with Costain, has secured work in both the North and East regions. The scope of work includes development, design and construction of capital road projects that form part of the Regional Investment Programme during Road Period 1 (2015-2020) and Road Period 2 (2020-2025). Jacobs brings strong regional relationships, leading design and planning capability and experience in both the North and East regions.

"We look forward to building on our work with Highways England and to support its ambition to create a modern strategic road network that supports a modern Britain," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "Our strategic relationship with Costain continues to strengthen and we welcome the opportunity to deliver regional needs as part of a regional delivery partnership."

Highways England is the government organization charged with planning, improving, managing, operating and maintaining England's Strategic Road Network; over 4,300 miles of motorways and major A roads connecting the country and driving economic growth.

Around the world, Jacobs delivers major transportation projects as part of integrated infrastructure solutions that encompass transport planning and modeling, environmental solutions, intelligent mobility, connected vehicle and other emerging technology to full project life cycle transport infrastructure management. In the U.K., Jacobs supports Highways England's National Infrastructure and Regional Investment Programs and its Smart Motorway Programme, as well as programs for Transport Scotland and the Welsh Government.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

