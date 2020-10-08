Jacobs Wins Two 2020 Innovation Leader Impact Awards

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was named a winner of two 2020 Impact Awards from Innovation Leader, a media and events company that helps the world's largest companies build competitive advantage and foster new growth. Jacobs won the "Best New Initiative Impact Award" for the company's work in developing its Innovation as a Service program to support organizational innovation. Additionally, Innovation Leader named Jacobs Operations Management Director Stephen Taylor as a Most Valuable Player Impact Award recipient for 2020.

"Our Innovation as a Service workshops, which are held in conjunction with our clients, are designed for maximum effectiveness by quickly moving from ideation to pitching value-driven solutions backed by business models," says Jacobs Senior Vice President of Innovation and Technology Heather Wishart-Smith. "This award is affirmation that the work we're doing to innovate at Jacobs is positioning our organization for continued growth and agility in meeting emerging challenges head-on."

Innovation as a Service (designed in cooperation with Jacobs' partners at Board of Innovation), is just one facet of Jacobs' Beyond IfSM program designed to maximize value for the company's clients through innovative thinking, practice and discipline with technology-driven solutions that turn ideas into reality.

Named as a Most Valuable Player Impact Award recipient for 2020, Jacobs Operations Management Director Stephen Taylor has been delivering multiple Jacobs Beyond If innovation workshops directly with clients and with Jacobs colleagues internally. The diversity of topics has included COVID-19 client challenges and opportunities across the defense, security and nuclear industries as well as regional government; Jacobs' digital solution designs; and support to a major science and technology client with their innovation transformation.

"2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for innovators in big organizations," said Innovation Leader CEO and Editor-in-Chief Scott Kirsner. "We're really excited to be able to shine a spotlight on some of the people and programs that have been creating positive change as the Impact Awards are all about people who keep moving ahead, no matter what the obstacles — and that's something really worth celebrating this year."

The awards will be accepted virtually by Jacobs' Global Innovation Lead Kate Willison and Stephen Taylor at Innovation Leader's Impact 2020 Conference in late October.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

