Jacqueline Brady Joins Realty Income's Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that Jacqueline Brady has been appointed as an independent member of Realty Income's Board of Directors, effective immediately. The appointment expands the Board to include ten members.

"We are delighted that Jackie is joining our Board. Her collaborative style, international experience, real estate expertise and capital markets background will complement the talents of our outstanding Board of Directors as we continue to expand our industry-leading real estate platform both domestically and internationally," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Brady is a Managing Director and head of Global Debt Solutions with PGIM Real Estate, part of the Global Investment Management Business of Prudential Financial and currently the second-largest real estate investor in the world with AUM of over $180 billion. Ms. Brady is a member of the leadership team responsible for positioning PGIM Real Estate global products with institutional investors and consultants and for developing broader client coverage of insurance companies, high net worth individuals and financial advisors. Prior to that, Ms. Brady held senior positions with CenterSquare Investment Management, Canopy Investment Advisors and Capmark Investments, after nearly twenty years of investment banking experience with Nomura Securities International and J.P. Morgan Securities. Ms. Brady has been a Board Member of her alma mater, Haverford College, and currently serves on the Investment Committee for the College's Endowment Fund. She holds a master's degree from The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Jackie to Realty Income's Board of Directors. She joins us at a pivotal time in the growth of our global business. We look forward to working with Jackie to advance Realty Income's strategy and objectives," said Michael McKee, Chairman of the Board.

Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, served as advisor to the Company.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 611 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 110 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

