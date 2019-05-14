Jacuzzi® Makes a Splash at Fuorisalone 2019

But that's not all: the Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri also appeared at the event to do a swimming demonstration in the Jacuzzi® SwimSpa, not only a swimming pool ready to use all seasons but an aquatic gym for special circuit training.

"In recent years, the bathroom and SPA sectors have experienced significant developments in terms of technology and design," said Fabio Felisi, the President and General Manager or Jacuzzi® EMEA. "Our company has always been one step ahead of the curve in the face of these changes and we will make sure that continues for whatever the future holds. We are constantly innovating in order to tackle new market challenges and ensure further international growth. Fuorisalone allows us to interact with design lovers, opinion leaders and architects, who are a strategically important target audience for us. We want to engage with architects more and more in the future, promoting new ideas and solutions that can be enhanced thanks to the prestige that comes with our brand."

About Jacuzzi® :

Jacuzzi® EMEA (based in Milan, Italy) operates in Europe, Africa and Asia directly, through various regional commercial offices and indirectly through an extensive sales network. Design, Wellbeing, Performance and Care: these are the values that constituted the essence of Jacuzzi®, a brand that anticipates needs and trends, creating innovative products and solutions designed to meet requests of any kind.

Spas, whirlpool baths, multifunction showers, shower enclosures, saunas and hammams, and much more: a wide range of products with a unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, design and exclusive functions, that guarantee the highest performance both in domestic/residential and the professional environment of hospitality sector.

Press Info:

Giorgio Terzuolo

Brand & Communication Manager EMEA & Asia

gterzuolo@jacuzzi.eu

SOURCE Jacuzzi

Related Links

https://www.jacuzzi.eu/

