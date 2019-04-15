JADE Recovery To Open First Outpatient Treatment Center In Lakewood, Colorado

DENVER, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JADE Recovery Inc. (the "Company" "JADE"), a premier behavioral health company with operations in the U.S., today announced the launch of its first outpatient location at St. Anthony's hospital complex in Lakewood, Colorado focusing on addiction and mental health services.

Located within St. Anthony's Medical Plaza III, JADE Recovery aims to fill the growing need for comprehensive behavioral health treatment in the Lakewood and Denver communities. This first location in Lakewood will offer a full spectrum of outpatient behavioral health services including substance abuse mental health services for adults and teens using evidence-based treatment modalities. The location is expected to promote JADE's public health initiative of community improvement, addiction prevention, and efforts to reduce the stigma associated with behavioral health treatment.

"We are pleased to be joining the Colorado community with this first location," said David Forstadt, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe by locating within the hospital complex at St. Anthony's we can provide more effective medical and psychological care, while effectively filling the need for treatment from both the hospital and the local community. We expect to continue our expansion in Colorado and have the ability to expand our current footprint here in Lakewood as we assess the community's need over the next several months."

About JADE Recovery

JADE Recovery provides comprehensive behavioral health treatment focusing on substance abuse and mental health services for adults and teens. JADE Recovery's mission is to redefine addiction and mental health treatment as an industry leader with evidenced-based, comprehensive, and outcome driven interventions. Through prevention initiatives, state-of-the-art treatment and ongoing alumni services, our interdisciplinary model of care provides both individual and community support and engagement across all steps of the recovery process.

