Jage Media Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership with Apex Trading as the Preferred Wholesale Ordering Platform of MJ Unpacked

"Virtual events are continuing to meet the essential needs of businesses during the pandemic," stated George Jage, CEO of Jage Media. "MJ Unpacked, as a virtual experience, more efficiently creates the opportunity for the lead generation, thought leadership, and networking that will keep our industry moving forward. The integration of the Apex platform adds another robust solution to MJ Unpacked making it even easier for buyers to place orders directly in the event environment."

Apex Trading is a full enterprise resource platform offering a cost-effective CRM, real-time inventory management, and online marketing, order and processing solution to cannabis brands and cultivators. John Manlove, CEO of Apex Trading, commented, "Cannabis sales have accelerated during the pandemic, but operators are feeling isolated in the absence of any live events or gatherings. Having the opportunity to leverage our respective networks, facilitate the discovery of new brands, and be a part of the innovative approach at MJ Unpacked is perfectly aligned with our objectives to serve the market."

MJ Unpacked has produced events for the Colorado (May) and California (July) markets. The next event will cover the Midwest region on September 23rd and 24th with its focus on Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, and Oklahoma and will fully integrate with the Apex Trading platform in addition to the other robust engagement tools such as live video chat, attendee-to-attendee networking, round tables, new products spotlight, and exclusive show specials. Apex Trading is projecting to have over $250 million in transactions across its platform in 2020.

"The Midwest market is at a critical stage of growth," noted Aaron Fell, retail development director at Jage Media. "The demand to create meaningful connections, scheduled meetings, and a live marketplace between brands and retailers is in high demand within these early state markets."

About Jage Media Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, Jage Media fills the critical gap where cannabis brands and retailers convene with its state-specific MJ Unpacked event series. MJ Unpacked was designed exclusively to enable cannabis industry decision makers to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth and deliver a true return on investments and objectives.

About Apex Trading Apex Trading is an online wholesale platform featuring order, inventory and client management tools, custom storefronts and data-rich dashboards to help buyers and sellers operate more efficiently. The platform provides state-licensed cannabis cultivators, product manufacturers, distributors and retailers with easy-to-use tools and services and is disrupting conventional wholesale channels.

