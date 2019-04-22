Jagged Peak Energy Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Operational Update Conference Call

DENVER, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2019 earnings and operational update after market close on May 9, 2019, and will host a conference call to discuss those results and updates on May 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

To join the live, interactive call, please dial 1-877-823-8605 (1-647-689-5644 international) with the conference ID 4971498. The call will be webcast live and accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com .

A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 24, 2019 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (1-416-621-4642 international) with the passcode 4971498. Additionally, a replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call.

About Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas. For more information, visit our website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com .

