Jaguar And HGTV's Jonathan Scott Unveil First Ever Mobile Holiday Window In Celebration Of The Season

– The first-of-its-kind mobile holiday window features the Jaguar E-PACE compact performance SUV in a looking glass at the center of a hollowed-out bus, allowing it to travel throughout New York City from Dec. 11-23 – The mobile holiday window interior and tartan wrap on the exterior were designed by Jonathan Scott of HGTV's "Property Brothers," and take inspiration from his favorite holiday traditions – Industry-first partnership with Pinterest allows users to digitally unwrap Pins featuring the Jaguar E-PACE and explore 360-degree views of the mobile holiday window with interactive hotspots inside Pins – One lucky winner will get the chance to unwrap their own Jaguar E-PACE this holiday season 1 by visiting www.jaguarusa.com/unwrapajaguar – Scott explains the inspiration behind the window in this behind-the-scenes video

Keeping in fashion with the famous holiday windows along Fifth Avenue in New York City, Jonathan Scott of HGTV's "Property Brothers" unwrapped the first ever mobile holiday window featuring the Jaguar E-PACE SUV in a quintessential holiday scene. Scott designed the interior and exterior of the bus drawing inspiration from classic seasonal traditions to create the first ever holiday window on wheels. The display will travel throughout New York City's most festive shopping areas for all to enjoy until Dec. 23.

The interior of the holiday window features a red Jaguar E-PACE surrounded by a snowy wintery scene complete with Christmas trees with ornaments, fairy lights, holiday garlands, wreaths and gifts. The exterior features a custom tartan wrap reminiscent of the ribbons around the presents from Scott's childhood. The window is wrapped in a white bow with a gift tag that reads: "From: Jonathan Scott, To: Jaguar."

"Seeing all of the beautiful holiday windows is almost like a snapshot of my childhood," said Scott. "If someone was just outside of our window and looking in during the holidays, that warmth they would see within our home is what I wanted to capture."

As part of its #UnwrapAJaguar holiday campaign, the brand is also kicking off a nationwide sweepstakes for one lucky person to win a new 2019 Jaguar E-PACE SE1. Those interested will have the chance to enter the sweepstakes from Tuesday, Dec. 11 through Wednesday, Jan. 2, at www.jaguarusa.com/unwrapajaguar.

"New York City during the holidays is a magical place where people from all over the world come see the lights, the tree and the remarkable holiday window displays. We are incredibly excited to partner with HGTV's Jonathan Scott to bring our must-see holiday window, featuring the Jaguar E-PACE, to life," said Kim McCullough, Vice President of Marketing, Jaguar Land Rover North America. "By being mobile, our one-of-a-kind holiday display allows us to spread holiday cheer throughout the city."

To bring the holiday window to the rest of the country, Jaguar has created an industry-first partnership with Pinterest where, from Dec. 12 and through Jan. 2, users will be able to digitally unwrap Pins featuring the new Jaguar E-PACE. Users will also be able to explore a 360-degree view of the Jaguar E-PACE holiday window and engage with interactive hotspots inside to explore additional vehicle features.

The Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat, compact performance SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a practical and connected all-wheel drive vehicle. Jaguar driving dynamics and design put the brand's sports car DNA in a practical design, packed with advanced technologies to keep the driver connected. The E-PACE is a member of the Jaguar 'PACE' family of SUVs, positioned alongside the all-electric I-PACE and the brand's best-selling vehicle, the Jaguar F-PACE. The Jaguar E-PACE is priced from $38,6002.

To enter the #UnwrapAJaguar sweepstakes for a chance to win a new 2019 Jaguar E-PACE, visit www.jaguarusa.com/unwrapajaguar1. To learn more about the Jaguar E-PACE, visit www.jaguarusa.com.

1 Enter Sweepstakes from December 11, 2018 through January 2, 2019. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. 21 years and older with a valid driver's license. To enter and for Official Rules, including odds, and prize description, visit www.jaguarusa.com/unwrapajaguar. Void where prohibited. Winner to be announced on or about January 16, 2019.

2 All prices shown are Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $995 destination / handling charge, tax, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for details.

About Jaguar

Jaguar is a premier manufacturer of luxury sedans, sports cars and SUVs offering unparalleled design with tremendous performance. The company's vision throughout its storied 80 year history has been simple: To produce beautiful, fast cars that are desired around the world. Jaguar strives to provide a world class ownership experience to every owner. Today's Jaguar lineup consists of the Jaguar XE and XF sports sedans, the XJ full-size luxury sedan, the two-seat F-TYPE sports car and a line of performance SUVs, the E-PACE, F-PACE and first-ever Jaguar electric vehicle, the I-PACE. Jaguar designs and engineers exclusively in the United Kingdom. Jaguar is fully engaged with sustainability initiatives and social concerns with continuous involvement in environmental and community programs. For more information, visit the official Jaguar website at www.jaguarusa.com.

About Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports sedan and sports car brands.

At Jaguar Land Rover, we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences our customers will love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe. In 2017/18 Jaguar Land Rover sold 614,309 vehicles in 129 countries, with more than 80 percent of our vehicles being sold abroad.

We support around 260,000 people through our retailer network, suppliers and local businesses. Manufacturing is centered in the UK, with additional plants in China, Brazil, Austria and Slovakia.

Our innovation is continuous: we will spend in the region of £4 billion this year on new product creation and capital expenditure.

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and gasoline engines.

Facebook: JaguarUSA

Twitter: @interactivejag

#UnwrapAJaguar

Information about Jaguar North America products is available to consumers at www.jaguarusa.com.

SOURCE Jaguar Land Rover

Related Links

http://www.jaguarusa.com

