Jaguar Land Rover and BlackBerry Deepen Partnership for Intelligent Vehicles

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Jaguar Land Rover announced today that they have deepened their partnership in developing the automotive manufacturer's next generation vehicles.

The collaboration between the companies has expanded to include:

BlackBerry Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies for Automotive. Leveraging BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry Cylance, the companies are working on transforming vehicle safety across a range of capabilities, including predictive software maintenance and cybersecurity threat protection.

BlackBerry QNX for Jaguar Land Rover's next-generation vehicle architecture. Integrating BlackBerry software establishes the overall safety of Jaguar Land Rover's next-generation vehicle architecture, for the best-in-class product its customers expect.

BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting. Consisting of BlackBerry consultants and security testing technology, BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services identify security vulnerabilities in connected and autonomous vehicles, across the full software library used in a vehicle.

"Jaguar Land Rover and BlackBerry share a common objective in bringing the most intelligent vehicles to reality," said Prof Sir Ralf D Speth KBE FREng, Jaguar Land Rover CEO. "I am delighted that our partnership with BlackBerry continues to go from strength-to-strength, a company whose technology innovations uniquely address the expanding safety needs of the automotive industry."

"BlackBerry is a trusted partner of the automotive industry because of our heritage and innovations in secure communications," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "We are pleased to be Jaguar Land Rover's chosen partner for safety-certified technology, as we advance Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to transform automotive safety."

Prof Sir Ralf D Speth KBE FREng, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover, will deliver a keynote address at BlackBerry's annual flagship security conference in London, on October 2, 2019.

The event is a forum for business leaders, technology developers, industry experts and market analysts to discover next-generation products and services that address the expanding secure communications needs of the connected world.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

