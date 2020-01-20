Jaime A. Espinoza and Edgar Van Den's new book, The Wish To Live, is a biography where we see the best and the worst of the human beings in the Chilean regime from 1973 to 1990.

The Wish To Live, revives the worst days of the author's life and also brings us those moments of light and hope that helped him overcome the darkest moments in his life.

The book describes in an entertaining way, the author's life since his childhood, with the mischief of his age; its connection and stay in the Chilean Navy, the adventures lived as a sailor on the Quiriquina Island, the Naval Base of Punta Arenas and Valparaíso. It shares his detention in the Quinta Normal in Santiago de Chile, in prisons and concentration camps, the torments he had to endure and the several times he was one step away from death, unjustly accused of sedition and mutiny at the trial of the sailors Constitutionalists who expressed their opinion about the military coup of September 11, 1973, despite rejecting the Navy's seditious plans, officially not part of the group and its opposition. The situation that our author went through was clearly personal.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Jaime A. Espinoza and Edgar Van Den Berghe's tale The Wish To Live, tells readers the author's life, his ups and downs in the military world and how he survived the cruelty of Chile in 1973.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase The Wish To Live at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

