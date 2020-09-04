Jaime Sánchez's new book La Pirámide del Delirio: Ficción, Erotismo y Revolución, a riveting tale of gods and world revolutions in the mystical nation that is Mexico

Jaime said this about his book: "In Cholula, Mexico, the city surrounded by the Iztaccíhuatl, Popocatépetl, and Malinche volcanoes, the city that refuses to leave behind its pre-Hispanic magic, and which is home to the Quetzalcóatl pyramid, the largest in the world. In 1914, when not only the great world war broke out, but Mexico was the bloody heart of the Mexican revolution led by Zapata and Carranza and that it had been contained by the bloody and chilling coup of Victoriano Huerta and Ambassador Lane Wilson in the tragic decade of 1913, which resulted in the deaths of Madero and Pino Suárez. Under this framework of deep social, economic, and political contradictions, the goddess Victoria and the feathered serpent Quetzalcóatl, embodied in a Zapatista peasant, meet to give rise to a passionate romance, who in turn wage an incarnate and entertaining cosmogonic struggle against the rude forces of the universe, represented by Tezcatlipoca and Mictlantecuhtli."

Published by Page Publishing, Jaime Sánchez's new book La Pirámide del Delirio: Ficción, Erotismo y Revolución will enchant readers in a story driven by divine beings whose influence puts the world into turmoil and humanity's fate unknown.

Consumers who wish to bathe in the enigmatic and capricious beauty of Mexican mythology can purchase La Pirámide del Delirio: Ficción, Erotismo y Revolución in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

