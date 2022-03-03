Jaime Sánchez's new book "Los Guerreros del Altiplano" is a brilliant epic that ventures into a great war for a gladiatorial stone and the battles that come with it

Jaime Sánchez shares, "At the juncture of an Invasion of Excan Tlahltoloyan to Cholula, Quetzalcóatl and Tezcatlipoca engage in a violent war by disputing in the gladiatorial stone, the love of the Goddess Victoria, who manifests herself as the emissary and harbinger of the destruction of the Fifth Sun. The rituals and the sacrifices, the flowery war and the tzompantli, love flourishes and dies. The story is complemented by a chilling account of the Battle of Zacatecas and the Jerez fair, where Mexican traditions are illustrated and glorified."

Published by Page Publishing, Jaime Sánchez's action-packed tale unveils a fantastic story that will interest the readers with its amazing plot and well-written twists in a world where wars and violence run the day.

Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "Los Guerreros del Altiplano" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

