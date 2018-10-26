Jaime Schmidt Honored Among Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs For Back to Back Years

Having grown Schmidt's from small batches of deodorant and soap in her family kitchen all the way to acquisition by Unilever and placement in retailers such as Target, Costco, and Whole Foods, Jaime Schmidt's unique credentials truly fit the bill of "most intriguing entrepreneur." An icon of the Maker Movement, Schmidt founded and formulated Schmidt's namesake natural products that disrupted the personal care industry. Known for leveraging consumer engagement to drive product development and cultivate brand loyalists, Schmidt grew her innovative version of natural deodorant into an empire.

Schmidt gratefully accepted the award and teased new projects with her partner Chris Cantino. "I'm excited to announce that I've been honored as one of Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018. I'm looking forward to sharing the next stages of my entrepreneurial journey with the world as Chris and I launch new ventures and partnerships. Together, we're committed to hands-on leadership that has a direct community impact, enabling makers and independent businesses to achieve their ambitions of artisanship, leadership, and self-discovery."

"A dynamic economy depends on dynamic entrepreneurs who disrupt industries and occasionally give birth to entirely new sectors," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "The purpose of Builders + Innovators is to support emerging leaders in their quests to innovate faster in order to grow their ideas. We are pleased to recognize Jaime Schmidt as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2018."

For nearly 150 years, Goldman Sachs has been advising and financing entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

Jaime Schmidt is an entrepreneurial investor and icon of the Maker Movement. As the founder and formulator behind industry-disruptor Schmidt's Deodorant, Jaime has been changing the way people think about natural and handmade products since 2010. Committed to enabling maker communities to pursue their dreams of artisanship and self-discovery, Jaime is currently investing in emerging makers and thought leadership platforms, incubating the future of DIY.

