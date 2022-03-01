JAK Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 12.05 billion | Increasing Number of Awareness Campaigns to Boost Growth | Technavio

Mar 01, 2022, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market will be driven by the increasing number of awareness campaigns. The market is expected to grow by USD 12.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Scope
The janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market report covers the following areas:
- Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market size
- Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market trends
- Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market industry analysis
Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
By application, the market has been segmented into autoimmune disorders and oncology. The autoimmune disorders segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune indications such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Drivers and Challenges
The increasing number of awareness campaigns about various diseases is one of the key factors driving the global janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth. For instance, the Rheumatology Research Foundation recognized May as the National Arthritis Awareness Month in the US.
The availability of alternative therapies is one of the key challenges faced by the global janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth. Alternative therapies such as TNF inhibitors and interleukin inhibitors have dominated the treatment landscape of autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. The efficacy of these biologics has increased the adoption of alternative therapeutics.
Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors market, including AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., Sierra Oncology Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.
Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market vendors
|
Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.24%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 12.05 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.72
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., Sierra Oncology Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Autoimmune disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Autoimmune disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: AbbVie Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 AstraZeneca Plc
- Exhibit 93: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 94: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 96: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings
- 10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Exhibit 97: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 CTI BioPharma Corp.
- Exhibit 100: CTI BioPharma Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: CTI BioPharma Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: CTI BioPharma Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Eli Lilly and Co.
- Exhibit 103: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Galapagos NV
- Exhibit 107: Galapagos NV - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Galapagos NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Galapagos NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Galapagos NV - Segment focus
- 10.10 Incyte Corp.
- Exhibit 111: Incyte Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Incyte Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Incyte Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Incyte Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 115: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
