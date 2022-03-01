JAK Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 12.05 billion | Increasing Number of Awareness Campaigns to Boost Growth | Technavio

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Scope

The janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market report covers the following areas:

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

By application, the market has been segmented into autoimmune disorders and oncology. The autoimmune disorders segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune indications such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market, Download a Free Sample Report

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Drivers and Challenges

The increasing number of awareness campaigns about various diseases is one of the key factors driving the global janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth. For instance, the Rheumatology Research Foundation recognized May as the National Arthritis Awareness Month in the US.

The availability of alternative therapies is one of the key challenges faced by the global janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth. Alternative therapies such as TNF inhibitors and interleukin inhibitors have dominated the treatment landscape of autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. The efficacy of these biologics has increased the adoption of alternative therapeutics.

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors market, including AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., Sierra Oncology Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market vendors

Related Reports:

New Drug Delivery Systems Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Incyte Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., Sierra Oncology Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Autoimmune disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Autoimmune disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: AbbVie Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 89: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 93: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 96: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 97: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.7 CTI BioPharma Corp.

Exhibit 100: CTI BioPharma Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: CTI BioPharma Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: CTI BioPharma Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 103: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Galapagos NV

Exhibit 107: Galapagos NV - Overview



Exhibit 108: Galapagos NV - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Galapagos NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Galapagos NV - Segment focus

10.10 Incyte Corp.

Exhibit 111: Incyte Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Incyte Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Incyte Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Incyte Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Novartis AG

Exhibit 115: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio