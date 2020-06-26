Jake Keck named Vice President Engineering & Service Operations at Tenacore LLC

Keck's team is responsible for daily service and repair operations, in addition to the quality function. Jake's team will be leading the company's transition to a new service operations management platform, enabling Tenacore to reengineer current service and repair processes and transform service line capabilities. The transition to T-Connect will position Tenacore with best-in-class service and repair systems infrastructure, allowing customers to better manage asset repair costs.

"Jake is an outstanding addition to the Tenacore team, bringing a diverse base of experience in medical product design and operations leadership that will enable Tenacore to broaden and strengthen core service and repair capabilities," says James Willett, CEO. Jake is the final addition to the new senior management team recruited to Tenacore to grow its focus in the service and repair of healthcare technology. Other senior leadership team members include Barbara Bitzer, CFO; Brandon Anaya, VP of Sales and Marketing; and Willett, the new CEO for Tenacore as of February 2020.

Keck most recently served as senior director of research and development with Vyaire Medical. He was responsible for new product development and design control of capital equipment. Jake has served as director of operations for Spectranetics (now Philips) Specialty & Drug Coated Catheters where he led an operations team of over 60 for the launch of the company's next-generation drug coated catheter. He was responsible for launch planning, pipeline fill, capacity, resource and contingency planning. Jake also held multiple research and development roles with Medtronic and Covidien.

"I am excited to join the leadership team at Tenacore and lead the operations and quality organizations as we expand the company into a leading force in the medical equipment service depot market," said Keck. "This role provides an opportunity to apply a range of engineering and quality practices that are commonplace in the OEM market and make certain they are part of our standard operating practices at Tenacore. We want to ensure we are delivering for our customers and the patients they serve each day."

Keck earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN.

About Tenacore

Tenacore LLC is a healthcare technology management company specializing in the depot based service and repair of a range of medical equipment. The company's ongoing expansion across the US, paired with its depot model, multi-vendor service expertise and scalability, uniquely positions Tenacore to offer a cost effective and quality alternative to site-based service. In February 2020, The Courtney Group based in Newport, CA collaborated with Indianapolis based Centerfield Capital Partners, to invest in the acquisition of Tenacore LLC.

