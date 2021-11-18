Jake Removals and Storage Launches Guide to Help Prepare Pets for a Move

Animal experts have revealed that pets are creatures of habit and routine, most comfortable when they are in familiar places with people and animals they know well. Jake Removals and Storage explains that moving and travelling can cause anxiety in pets and can even trigger grief or depression. It's imperative to ensure pets are comfortable and cared for throughout the transition to a new home, especially if they are moving far away.

Pet owners should create a positive association with their new home for their pets. If the pet is motivated by food, leave treats throughout the new house; if the pet prefers toys, play with them and their favourite toys around the house and yard. This will get them feeling comfortable and happy in the new home.

For ultimate pet safety, pet owners should pet-proof their new home. Ensure fences and pool barriers are pet-friendly, double check pets can't fall off any balconies, get rid of plants that could be poisonous and hide any wires or cords. On moving day, pet owners are reminded to be mindful about leaving out any toxic cleaning products that their pets can reach and potentially ingest.

Sticking to a regular routine and making sure pets are comfortable are the key to reducing their stress as much as possible throughout a move.

