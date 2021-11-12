Jake Removals and Storage Reveals the Moving Trends to Expect as Melbourne Emerges From Lockdown

Jake Removals and Storage reveals residents of the outer suburbs of Melbourne should brace themselves to see an influx of city dwellers. While the hustle and bustle of inner-city life was previously appealing to young city workers, many are now seeking a slower pace of life in suburbia. As homes are more spacious and typically more affordable in the suburbs, Melbourne's suburbia will likely see a rise in homeowners who once rented smaller spaces in the CBD or surrounding suburbs.

Australians are interested in buying second homes further out in more rural areas. After hundreds of days spent inside the same four walls during lockdown, Aussies are itching to have another space of their own to escape to, whether it be on the beach, tucked away in a country town, or in a different state altogether. In Victoria specifically, Melbourne residents have been seeking wide, open spaces.



Experts are predicting a likely emigration of Australians to other parts of the world upon the opening of international borders. Whether to be closer to overseas family members or to dip their toes back into the world of international travel, many Australians - and Melburnians especially - have felt cooped up for too long.



