JALA Group shares skin care technology at global top cosmetic conference

MUNICH, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading cosmetics enterprise JALA Group lately was invited to attend the 30th International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) Congress held in Munich and shared the high-level skin care technology of the company with industrial experts in the world.

On behalf of Chinese cosmetics companies, JALA Group won the opportunity for the first time to deliver two academic speeches at the IFSCC Congress, representing that Chinese cosmetics enterprise has reached the world's advanced level.

Both Jiang Dandan, senior researcher with R&D Center of JALA Group and Gong Hui, researcher with R&D Center of the company made speeches at the IFSCC Congress. Researchers from Japan, Israel, Germany, France and other countries showed great interests in the research achievements of JALA Group, and had heated discussions with researchers of JALA Group.

Established in 1959, IFSCC is a worldwide federation dedicated to international cooperation in cosmetic science and technology, and has set up 48 branches in 74 counties and regions with enrollment of more than 16,000 members.

JALA Group was founded in Shanghai in 2001. Upholding the business strategy of "Aggregating Worldwide Resources to Build Chinese Brands", it has consecutively created five distinct brands -- MAYSU,CHANDO, BOTANICAL WISDOM, INSEA and Spring Summer, in cooperation with world-leading companies in technology, innovation, and design from countries like France, America, Germany and Japan over the past decade.

JALA Group has maintained steady development since its establishment. Its innovative R&D capabilities have been widely recognized in the international market. The Group has become an industry leader with its stable growth in both domestic market share and brand performance.

