JAMA Network Open Publishes Groundbreaking VR Surgery Study - Showcasing A 50% Reduction in Critical Surgical Errors after PrecisionOS™ VR Training

The entire Surgeon Training market – from device manufacturers to educational institutions – has longed for better scaling methods and more effective skill transfer.

The prestigious JAMA Network Open published one of the most unique trials to date for the use of Virtual Reality in surgeon training. The study demonstrated a nearly 50% reduction in surgical errors when surgeons trained with PrecisionOS™. Additional findings include how VR Training reduced the learning curve by up to 50 cases, substituted nearly an hour of actual surgical time, and is at a minimum 34x less expensive than traditional learning methods.

"At a 2019 projected valuation of just $337 million, the Surgical Simulation market is vastly underappreciated. VR Surgery Training is scalable, cost-effective, and now shown to be highly effective in skill transfer. With COVID detouring surgical training, VR options from companies such as PrecisionOS will become the new training standard for decades to come." – Taha Jangda, General Partner at HealthX Ventures

PrecisionOS serves both sides of the surgeon training market. First, working with medical device companies to design safe and effective VR education modules for their devices. Second, deploying a VR-based surgical curriculum to the institutions that train the next generation of surgeons.

"We have one priority at PrecisionOS: Create clinically-validated, educational software that makes it easier for surgeons to deliver better care. And to deliver this value with no patient risk and at major cost-savings. By pushing the limits of our high-fidelity simulations and testing our technology with peer-reviewed research, it's clear that connecting people worldwide in the same virtual operating room is becoming harder to justify not using." – Dr. Danny Goel, Orthopedic Surgeon, and CEO of PrecisionOS

With software deployment in more than 300 cities across 25 countries, PrecisionOS now has the largest global distribution footprint in the industry. Their award-winning, wireless VR system includes fully interactive and personalized joint reconstruction, robotics, trauma, spine, pediatrics, upper extremity, and arthroscopy.

Learn more about PrecisionOS's technology at https://www.precisionostech.com/ or contact them directly at [email protected]

SOURCE VNM USA

Related Links

vnmusa.com

