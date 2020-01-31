Jama Software Appoints Marc Osofsky as New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software continues to strengthen its leadership position as the platform of choice for building complex products and integrated systems with news today of the appointment of Marc Osofsky as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Osofsky has a proven track record of leading high-performance teams to deliver outsized results for clients, employees and investors. Specifically, Osofsky has rapidly scaled organizations to over $140 million in revenue. Most recently, Osofsky was CEO at Aberdeen and a COO for Lionbridge Technologies. Osofsky began his career at McKinsey. He earned his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management and his undergraduate degree from Brown University.

"Jama Software has established the gold standard for companies building complex products and undergoing digital transformation," Osofsky said. "I am thrilled to join Jama Software's passionate, global team of professionals working closely with our customers to create the Jama success story together."

"A key pillar of our strategy is bringing onboard top leadership to accelerate the trajectory of core brands in our portfolio, including Jama Software," said Richard Wells, managing director at Insight Partners, a Jama Software investor. "Marc Osofsky brings the right mix of talent, experience and success to lead the company's next stage of growth."

About Jama Software

Jama Software provides the leading platform for requirements, risk, and test management. With Jama Connect and industry-focused services, teams building complex products, systems, and software improve cycle times, increase quality, reduce rework, and minimize effort proving compliance. Jama's growing customer base of more than 600 organizations includes companies representing the forefront of modern development in areas such as automotive, medical devices, financial services, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace.

