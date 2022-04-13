Jamal Motlagh Joins MWG as Vice President of Sales

Motlagh has worked on many diverse cannabis brands across different verticals. Motlagh previously served as the General Manager of California for Connected Cannabis Company where he was responsible for managing brand sales, the state's PNL and operations for one of the top five brands in the state. Prior to that, Motlagh managed the promotion of over 13 dispensaries in 5 states throughout the country as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Ascend Wellness Holdings.

As the new Vice President of Sales for MWG, Motlagh will be responsible for managing sales teams, organizing sales operations, developing sales plans and assisting the company in exceeding sales expectations for 2022 and beyond. Motlagh has been in the cannabis space for years with experiences on both coasts, helping launch new wholesale businesses and build brands within the evolving cannabis industry and will bring these skills to his new role at MWG holdings and Perfect Union dispensary chain.

To learn more about MWG visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/mwg-holdings-llc/ . Perfect Union, MWG branded retail dispensary location, products can be purchased at select dispensaries throughout California, visit https://www.perfect-union.com/locations/ to find a location near you.

About MWG and Perfect Union

MWG is an executive management and holding company based in Sacramento, California. MWG has experienced tremendous growth over the last 18 months including the successful closing of a Series B Preferred Private Placement for aggregate gross proceeds of USD $15 million. Dispensary chain Perfect Union is just one of their many successful investments.

MWG's retail brand, Perfect Union is California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company with over a decade of experience managing profitable cannabis businesses; navigating state and local laws and regulations; and adding value to the communities where they operate. The company has a proven track record of building engagement, social welfare, and outreach programs that focus on local partnerships, monetary investments, and in-store donation campaigns.

MWG owns or controls a significant majority of its supply chain, including cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. MWG's strong asset base combined with a seasoned management team of highly skilled industry and retail professionals establishes a strong foundation from which the company will continue to strategically expand its retail footprint and brand portfolio.

