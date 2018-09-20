Jamba Juice Offers Energy-Packed Products For Fall

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamba lovers will get into a fall frame of mind with five exclusive product features, including smoothies and bowls with nuts and the return of fan-favorite pumpkin smoothies. The Pistachio Power Smoothie, Nutty Almond Butter Bowl and the PB Chocolate Love™ Smoothie all contain protein, fiber and unsaturated fats and will provide a delicious boost of energy this fall season. Select Jamba Juice locations will also offer the Pumpkin Harvest Protein Smoothie and the Pumpkin Smash® Smoothie.

"With the return to school, sports and other extracurricular activities, fall is an incredibly busy time for our guests," said Claudia Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer at Jamba Juice. "Our fall features allow guests to experience the flavors of the season – from warm, cozy spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to creamy almond butter or peanut butter – they are all packed with delicious ingredients." Our fall favorites are the perfect solution to help keep energy levels up and allow customers to follow their hearts and pursue their passions while on-the-go," added Schaefer.

The following nutritional information is based on a standard bowl or size small smoothie:

Pistachio Power Smoothie: Give your heart and taste buds a treat with the Pistachio Power Smoothie, full of 6g of fiber and 18g of protein to help keep you full longer, with the delicious flavors of pistachio, almondmilk and soymilk, kale, mango and soy protein.

These menu items are available at select Jamba Juice locations. For more information about Jamba Juice, visit http://www.jambajuice.com.

About Jamba, Inc.

Jamba, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, is a global lifestyle brand that serves freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. Jamba Juice® has more than 800 locations worldwide. Please visit www.jambajuice.com to learn more. Jamba is a subsidiary of Focus Brands Inc.

About Focus Brands Inc.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc. is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky's®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne's®, McAlister's Deli® and Jamba Juice®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

