James Avery Artisan Jewelry now offering contactless, curbside pickup

KERRVILLE, Texas, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With new state guidelines allowing curbside pickup at retailers, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry company based in Texas, announces their newest service – contactless, curbside pickup – in more than 70 of their Texas locations in time for Mother's Day shopping.

James Avery's curbside option allows customers to pick up items within four business hours of making their purchase online or by calling James Avery customer service. Online shoppers must choose buy online, pickup in store as the shipping option to use the curbside service. They will then be directed to a list of stores offering contactless, curbside pickup in their area. Customers calling James Avery will be guided through the process by a customer service associate.

"This year, the way we celebrate Mother's Day and graduation will be different, but the reasons to celebrate are just as important as they have always been – love, connection and congratulations on a job well-done," said James Avery Manager of Strategic Initiatives Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "Contactless, curbside pickup allows us to help our customers give gifts that offer meaning and connection directly from their favorite local James Avery stores."

When arriving at the store, customers will call the number listed outside. The person who placed the order is the only one who can pick up the jewelry and will be asked to show their government issued ID through their driver's side window or windshield for identification. A James Avery associate will verify their identification and place the order in the backseat or trunk of the vehicle.

"The process is truly contactless," said Tognietti. "Customer and associate safety and comfort is a priority at James Avery. Associates will be wearing gloves and masks; customers will not have to leave their vehicle or even open doors."

A list of locations offering the service, pickup procedures and implemented safety measures can be found on the company website JamesAvery.com/curbside or call James Avery customer service at 1-800-283-1770. Curbside hours may vary from regular store hours and it is recommended that anyone using the new service check curbside hours on the James Avery website prior to heading to the store.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 91 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

