James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at Champion Forest Plaza

KERRVILLE, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new Champion Forest Plaza store in Houston at 5502 Farm to Market 1960 Road West. The store is a relocation from the nearby Champions Village Shopping Center.

James Avery Chief Operating Officer John McCullough said, "We are very grateful for the support at Champions Village over the years – we've been in this location since the 70s. What's exciting about the move to Champion Forest Plaza is that we are expanding the store and offering our valued customers a new, bright and beautiful place to shop a great selection of jewelry."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for the gift card drawing. During the grand opening celebration Saturday, September 14, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The Champion Forest Plaza store is under direction of Manager Stephanie Truitt. Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 91 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted September 4 through September 14. Hourly drawings September 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening celebration at the Champion Forest Plaza James Avery jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

https://www.jamesavery.com

