James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at Waxahachie Marketplace

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store today in Waxahachie, Texas located at 1700 North U.S. Highway 77, Suite 195.

"Customers are invited to visit and discover the artistry, tradition and craftsmanship of James Avery jewelry," James Avery CEO John McCullough said. "Our Associates look forward to welcoming our long-time customers and introducing new customers to James Avery in our new Waxahachie store."

Putting customer and associate safety first, the Waxahachie store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines which have been implemented in all James Avery stores. Hand sanitizing stations are set up in store for customers and associates and all high-touch areas of the store and jewelry is regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company asks customers to honor social distancing guidelines when possible and consider wearing face coverings when in the store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

The Waxahachie Marketplace James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Customers are welcome to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 93 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

https://www.jamesavery.com

