James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open in Spring Branch

KERRVILLE, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its newest store today in Singing Hills at 326 Singing Oaks, Ste 151, Spring Branch, Texas 78070.

"Our associates are ready to greet customers in the new Spring Branch store today," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "This beautiful location offers timeless James Avery favorites in sterling silver, 14K gold and gemstones, rooted in our Texas Hill Country heritage."

Putting customer and associate safety first, the Spring Branch store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Hand sanitizing stations are set up in store for customers and associates and areas throughout the store are regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company requests customers to honor social distancing guidelines and to wear face coverings when in store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Store Manager Anna Russell and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, TX using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more than 200 Dillard's locations and Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin and Houston and at the AAFES locations in Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

