James Avery Artisan Jewelry opening soon at an H-E-B in Portland, Texas

"We're excited to open our second location in partnership with H-E-B," said John McCullough, CEO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry. "H-E-B shares many of the same values and commitments as us, and we look forward to offering our designs at locations where our customers already shop!"

To celebrate the opening, September 29 through October 9, visitors may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 60 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

Putting customer and associate safety first, the Portland store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Store Manager Sommer Mello and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use Buy Online, Pickup in Store option at JamesAvery.com.

In addition to the new Portland location, the company recently opened a location on September 15 in League City within H-E-B. The next store will open on October 13 in San Antonio, at the 211 and Potranco H-E-B location.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer over 100 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood, Fort Sam Houston, and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville using the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Forty-eight $50 gift cards, six $100 gift cards and six $500 gift cards. Entries accepted Sept. 15 through Sept. 25. Hourly drawings on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebrations at the Portland James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded on each drawing day: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

http://www.jamesavery.com

