James Avery Artisan Jewelry opening soon at Mall de las Aguilas

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of its newest store at Mall de las Aguilas in Eagle Pass on Wednesday, June 26. To celebrate the opening, visitors of the new store may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of thirty James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

James Avery's Vice President of Real Estate and Development Howell Ridout says, "Eagle Pass is a vibrant community we are eager to serve. We hope this new store makes finding the perfect piece of James Avery Artisan Jewelry more pleasant and convenient for our longtime and new Customers."

The Mall de las Aguilas James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is under the direction of Manager Denisse Sanchez and is located at 455 South Bibb Avenue, Suite 102. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 88 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 215 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – FREE James Avery gift to the first 100 Customers making purchases at our Mall de las Aguilas Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, July 6. Limit one gift per Customer. Non-returnable. No cash or credit back. Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted June 26 – July 6. Hourly drawings held July 6 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. James Avery Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

