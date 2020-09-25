James Avery Artisan Jewelry opening soon in Lake Jackson

KERRVILLE, Texas, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of its new store on Wednesday, October 7 in Lake Jackson, Texas at 204 Highway 332 West, Suite A in the Lake Jackson Center.

"This new location is situated in the heart of Lake Jackson and surrounding communities, and this beautiful new store brings the James Avery shopping experience closer to home for our customers in the area," says James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communications Lindsey Avery Tognietti.

At the moment, the James Avery shopping experience may be a little different, but the company is committed to making each visit to their stores convenient, inviting and memorable for customers. Tognietti says customer and associate safety is the number one priority and the Lake Jackson Center store will open following recommended health protocols and guidelines which have been implemented in all James Avery stores. There are hand sanitizing stations in the store for customers and associates as well as regular cleaning and sanitizing of all jewelry and high-touch areas of the store. The company asks customers to honor social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings when in store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

The current store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Lake Jackson Center customers are welcome to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 95 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

