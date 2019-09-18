James Avery Artisan Jewelry opens new store in NorthPark Center

KERRVILLE, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store in NorthPark Center in Dallas, today at 8687 North Central Expressway Suite 750, on the lower level between Macy's and H&M.

"We outgrew our current store, and we made the decision to relocate within NorthPark Center to better serve our customers in the area," James Avery CEO John McCullough said. "NorthPark is a strong, vibrant shopping center and this location allows us to offer our timeless jewelry in a bigger, brighter new concept store designed to improve our guests' shopping experiences."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for the gift card drawing. During the grand opening celebration Saturday, September 28 there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The NorthPark Center store is under direction of Manager David Mandt. Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 92 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted September 18 through September 28. Hourly drawings September 28, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening celebration at the NorthPark Center James Avery jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

