James Avery Artisan Jewelry to relocate store to Centre at Post Oak

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a Texas-based family owned jewelry retailer, announces the relocation of its store at Highland Village to Centre at Post Oak in Houston on Wednesday, August 29 at 5000 Westheimer Road, Suite 200 A. To celebrate the grand opening, visitors of the new store may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

Vice President of Real Estate and Development at James Avery, Howell Ridout, says the new location and updated new store design "offers guests the opportunity to experience the inspiration, meaning and craftsmanship that goes into creating James Avery jewelry. The in-store imagery and messaging reflects the symbolism and artistry that connects customers to the people and ideas they care about most."

The store at Highland Village is open for business through Tuesday, August 28 and the Post Oak store opens the next morning, Wednesday, August 29 at 10 a.m. Post Oak is under the direction of Store Manager Amy Birney and store hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 83 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 215 Dillard's stores in Texas and in 28 additional states; and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in four Texas workshops— one each in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted August 29 through September 8. Hourly drawings September 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Post Oak James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

